Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

TCW stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$866.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.57 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.4897467 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

