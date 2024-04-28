Dohj LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.74. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

