TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $182.81 million and $156.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,145,214 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

