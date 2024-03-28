Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
