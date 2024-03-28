Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.