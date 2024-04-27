Avalanche Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $34.28 or 0.00054215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.96 billion and $316.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,889,351 coins and its circulating supply is 378,199,711 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

