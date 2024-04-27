Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Tops $3,365.43 on Major Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $658.52 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,365.43 or 0.05322994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,343,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,671 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “CBETH is a token that represents staked ETH on the Ethereum 2.0 network. It allows users to participate in staking without having to lock up their ETH or run a validator node. CBETH can be traded on DeFi platforms and used as collateral for lending and borrowing. CBETH was created by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It can be used to participate in Ethereum 2.0 staking indirectly, trade on DeFi platforms, use as collateral for lending and borrowing, and enhance liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem. CBETH is a wrapped token, which means that it is backed by a certain amount of ETH. When you purchase CBETH, you are essentially buying a claim to a portion of the ETH that has been staked on the Ethereum 2.0 network. You will receive staking rewards proportional to your CBETH holdings.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

