Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1,708.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,567 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGS. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 891.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

