Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 6.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. 2,485,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,717,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMEO

Vimeo Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vimeo by 3,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.