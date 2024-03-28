Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 349,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 137,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,928. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

