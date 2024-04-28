Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.