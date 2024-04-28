Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $980,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,874 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.