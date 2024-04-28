Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000.

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,947. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

