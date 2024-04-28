Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 474,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,590. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

