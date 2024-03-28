West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,846,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

