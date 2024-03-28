West Oak Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.49. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $419.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

