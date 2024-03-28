Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Releases Earnings Results

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

