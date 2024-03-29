ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

