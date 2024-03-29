Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. AB Ultra Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,573. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

