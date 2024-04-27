Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,603 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

