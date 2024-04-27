Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ambev comprises about 14.7% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ambev worth $54,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ambev by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

