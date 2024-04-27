WD Rutherford LLC Sells 540 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

