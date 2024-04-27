T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,568.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,180,319 shares of company stock worth $1,002,629,987 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

