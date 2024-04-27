Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 96,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

