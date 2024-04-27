WD Rutherford LLC Sells 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after purchasing an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $343.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

