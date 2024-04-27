Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,123,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $151.31.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

