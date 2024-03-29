Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.