Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 29.5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $543.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00004536 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00076302 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00024950 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010069 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017819 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007585 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,972,737 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
