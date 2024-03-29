Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

