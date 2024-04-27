Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

