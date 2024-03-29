Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $59.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $8.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,659,559 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

