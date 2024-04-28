Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 257.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

APD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,333. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

