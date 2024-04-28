Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,587 FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FONAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 725.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at $4,277,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 311,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Stock Performance

FONR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

About FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

