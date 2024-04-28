Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 163.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $33.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $706.26. 1,193,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $369.00 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $685.41 and a 200 day moving average of $600.67.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 103.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.42.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

