Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 12,992,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,479,826. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.