Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 425.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,045 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 2.5% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,302 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,442 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.