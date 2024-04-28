Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $77.48. 2,394,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

