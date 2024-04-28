Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $105,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 172,509 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,230,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 559,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,850. The company has a market cap of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

