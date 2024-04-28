Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 2,587,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,658. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

