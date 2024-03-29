Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.84

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.84 and last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 43552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRUS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 40.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

