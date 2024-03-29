Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

