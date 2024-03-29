Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Grows By 58.7%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of COGNY remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

