Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.