Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLGV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 27,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

