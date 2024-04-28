Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

