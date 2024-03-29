TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.80

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 727706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.40 ($1.04).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £202.98 million and a PE ratio of -1,038.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.74.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.