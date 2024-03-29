Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 155,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEO stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

