CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $287.91 and last traded at $292.21. Approximately 646,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,529,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

