Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %
MongoDB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.64. 893,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,431. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.13.
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
