Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %

MongoDB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.64. 893,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,431. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.