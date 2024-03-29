Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Update

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

Shares of VARRY stock remained flat at $6.21 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Vår Energi AS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

