iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 33.5% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,848,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,807,445. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

